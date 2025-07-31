Plans for 38 social homes in Portumna move forward

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans for 38 new social houses in Portumna are moving a step forward.

That’s after councillors in the Loughrea and Gort/Kinvara areas backed the Part 8 for the development on St Joseph’s Road.

It will consist of a mixture of two, three and four-bed units, and is located to the west of the town centre.

While councillors backed the plans, concerns were raised around the table that the development did not include affordable homes.

However, Director of Housing, Damien Mitchell told councillors they would consider the possibility of some of the houses being affordable.