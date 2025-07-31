  • Services

Services

Plans for 38 social homes in Portumna move forward

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Plans for 38 social homes in Portumna move forward
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans for 38 new social houses in Portumna are moving a step forward.

That’s after councillors in the Loughrea and Gort/Kinvara areas backed the Part 8 for the development on St Joseph’s Road.

It will consist of a mixture of two, three and four-bed units, and is located to the west of the town centre.

While councillors backed the plans, concerns were raised around the table that the development did not include affordable homes.

However, Director of Housing, Damien Mitchell told councillors they would consider the possibility of some of the houses being affordable.

More like this:
no_space
Call for Galway to host EU council meetings next year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's a call for County Galway to be considered as ...

no_space
Galway included in international study on urban light pollution

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway has been included in an international study on...

no_space
Public event next week for Rinville Park Sustainable Development Plan

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA drop-in event and workshop on the Rinville Park Sus...

no_space
Two Galway organisations make final of National Lottery Good Causes Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo organisations from Galway have been announced as ...

no_space
Galway copperfastens claim as capital of craic

Galway is again full to capacity this week as the city’s festival season switched seamlessly from...

no_space
Galway dad’s 5k a day to mark 20 years since transplant

A Galway father of three is marking 20 years since receiving a life-saving kidney transplant this...

no_space
Slyrydes find themselves back in their happy place

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell For a moment in time half a decade ago, Slyrydes were one of t...

no_space
Locals express concerns for Portiuncula’s future

Mothers have expressed their dismay that reviews which have largely blamed the lack of resources ...

no_space
Political spin can’t disguise bad smell from Trump deal

World of Politics with Harry McGee Cheese-eating surrender monkeys.” The phrase was first used...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up