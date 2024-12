This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Permission has been refused for 25 new homes in Mountbellew.

Joseph Joyce had sought permission for the development at a site on the eastern edge of Mountbellew town centre.

But county planners have denied permission – with some elements of the project described as piecemeal, haphazard, and disorderly.

Concerns were raised over access arrangements, traffic safety, wastewater infrastructure, and accommodations for pedestrians.