Plans for a major housing development on the west side of the city have been turned down.

Glenveagh Living Limited had sought permission for 227 apartments at Gort Na Bro, Rahoon.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The 227 apartments would have been laid out across 7 blocks, ranging from 1.5 to 5 stories in height.

The plans drew a considerable number of local objections and observations, including from city councillors.

There was some back and forth between the developer and city planners, over a number of issues.

But now, after receiving further information, city planners have rejected the plans on a number of grounds.

They found communal space between some blocks would face significant overshadowing due to the project design.

They also identified issues with one block overlooking nearby land – and found the overall project is at odds with policy on development on, or affecting, national roads.

Planners also held that the project has two many single and two-bed units, and not enough three-bed units.

The developer now has a month to lodge an appeal with An Bord Pleanala.

The post Plans for 227 new homes in Rahoon rejected by planners appeared first on Galway Bay FM.