Plans for 150 new homes in Knockancarra refused due to conflict with Galway Ring Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans for more than 150 new homes in Knocknacarra have been refused due to potential conflict with the Galway Ring Road.

Cairn Homes Properties Limited has sought to build a mixed development of 112 houses and 43 apartments at Ballymoneen Road.

The development would be based at a site near the existing Fana Buí estate.

But city planners have now rejected the plans – because it borders the planned route of the Galway Ring Road and could impact on its future delivery.