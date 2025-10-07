  • Services

Plans being assessed for 8 turbine wind-farm near Killimordaly

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans are being assessed for a significant wind-farm development near Killimordaly.

This wind-farm development would be based on lands around Killimordaly and Attymon, with a blade tip height of up to 185m.

The firm behind the project is Enerco Energy, a Cork-based company with wind-farms operating or under construction in Galway, Mayo, Clare, Limerick, Kerry, Cork and Donegal.

Although permission has only been sought in recent days, a “Killimordaily Windfarm Opposition Committee” is already well established.

It was set up earlier this year when the project was first floated, and has held a number of meetings since, the most recent last weekend.

Among their concerns are habitat and wildlife loss, destruction of bogland, impact on the landscape, property devaluation, water pollution and possible health effects.

It comes as last week, local TD Pete Roche told the Dáil that East Galway is being “bombarded” with a disproportionate number of wind farm developments and no-one can understand why.

County planners are now assessing these latest plans, with a decision due in November.

