Plans approved for place of worship in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A building in Ballinasloe looks set to be transformed into a place of worship.

Ballinasloe Christian Fellowship has been granted planning permission to change the use of a building in Dunlo into a place of worship and a youth/advice centre.

County planners have granted permission for the new place of worship at Marina Point in Ballinasloe, subject to 4 conditions.

The specific hours of operation of the youth centre and place of worship on Sunday mornings and Wednesday evenings must be agreed in writing with the planning authority prior to the operation of the development.

Also, no music or amplified sound can emit to the public street or cause a nuisance.