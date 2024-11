Plans for a new housing development of almost three dozen homes in Loughrea have been approved.

The project led by Jardonelle Ltd would see 33 homes built at Cosmona, with access via the existing Abbeyfields Estate road.

A number of Abbeyfields residents lodged objections, saying they weren’t against the homes in principle, but how they were being developed and using certain spaces.

County planners have now approved the plans, with 33 conditions attached.