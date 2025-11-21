  • Services

Services

Plans advance for 35-acre suburb in city's Murrough area

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Plans advance for 35-acre suburb in city's Murrough area
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans are advancing for a proposed suburb in the Murrough area of Galway City.

The 35 acre development involves the rezoning of the ATU-owned Murrough House and the surrounding lands.

Proposals are at an early stage, with the rezoning set to be adopted in early 2026.

The announcement comes as the Housing Minister James Browne urged local authorities to increase residentially zoned lands.

Fianna Fail Councillor Alan Cheevers says the suburb would be a big step forward for the east of the City.

More like this:
no_space
Safety authority advises refusal of 350 new homes at Galway Port

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Health and Safety authority is advising city plan...

no_space
Tánaiste to visit Craughwell and Loughrea today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris is to ...

no_space
Only one shop left in Roundstone after latest closure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA chapter in the history of Roundstone in Connemara h...

no_space
Engineers say filter light at Thermo King junction unlikely to reduce traffic

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCouncillors have been told that installing a right-tu...

no_space
National Social Enterprise Conference held in Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMHundreds of people attended the 2025 National Social ...

no_space
Promotion to Cabinet makes Hildegarde Naughton the first Fine Gael Minister from Galway West

Hildegarde Naughton has been promoted to a senior cabinet ministry following the shock departure ...

no_space
Commuter lobby wants funding restored for Corrib Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge

By Avril Horan THE Galway Commuter Coalition has hit out at the National Transport Authority o...

no_space
Galway students forced out of rentals at the weekend

Students in Galway are being forced to vacate their rooms at weekends as properties convert to sh...

no_space
Alarm as kids injured on fast-moving road in Knocknacarra

By Avril Horan ROAD safety on Cappagh Road in Knocknacarra has come under scrutiny after a ser...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up