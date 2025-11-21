Plans advance for 35-acre suburb in city's Murrough area

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans are advancing for a proposed suburb in the Murrough area of Galway City.

The 35 acre development involves the rezoning of the ATU-owned Murrough House and the surrounding lands.

Proposals are at an early stage, with the rezoning set to be adopted in early 2026.

The announcement comes as the Housing Minister James Browne urged local authorities to increase residentially zoned lands.

Fianna Fail Councillor Alan Cheevers says the suburb would be a big step forward for the east of the City.