Planning your route to the Galway Races in Ballybrit

Gardaí and the city’s CCTV centre for traffic management will be monitoring the flow of traffic across Galway throughout the Races next week.

A colour-coded route system for traffic management – which includes temporary road closures – will be implemented by Gardaí from Monday afternoon.

Galway City Council’s Urban Traffic Management Centre will be monitoring CCTV for traffic backlogs and will consult with Gardaí on whether traffic lights need to be switched off.

The ‘blue’, ‘red’ and ‘green’ routes are designed to prevent any cross-flow of traffic making its way to and from Ballybrit, while also leaving the roads open for non-race traffic.

Signage has been erected on the approach roads to indicate the relevant entrances for each colour route. The blue entrance is at Racecourse Avenue, the red represents the tunnel entrance and green the Tuam Road entrance.

Gardaí have advised motorists to plan their routes in advance, and to bear in mind that the Monivea Road/Racecourse Avenue only be accessed from the N83 (formerly called the N17) during peak hours, particularly on the Galway Plate and Galway Hurdle days.

There is no access to the Monivea Road eastbound by the lights at the Briarhill junction (Western Motors) during road closure times (Monday and Tuesday 4pm to 6pm; Wednesday 12.30pm to 4pm; Thursday 11.30am to 3.30pm and Friday 3.30pm to 5.30pm).

Traffic for Monivea will be directed onto the M6 and can exit at Exit 19 (Glenascaul) and proceed to Carnmore Cross.

All traffic from city reaching the Briarhill junction will be directed towards the Coolough roundabout (entrance to M6).

Traffic reaching the Briarhill junction from all other routes will be directed towards the city.

BLUE ROUTE (Avenue Entrance):

From the Carrowmoneash roundabout (Maldron Hotel) in Oranmore. Take third exit and travel via Carnmore Cross to the Avenue Entrance.

Motorway traffic should take Exit 19 and follow the signage through Carnmore Cross, where traffic from the Monivea Road will join the route. There will be Garda controls in place at the Briarhill junction and at the Avenue Entrance.

Traffic on the N83 (former N17) should turn up the hill at Killeen Cross (Garda control). No access to the Avenue from the N6 eastbound during road closed times.

RED ROUTE (Tunnel Entrance):

From the Carrowmoneash Roundabout, take the second exit along the old N6 to the Martin (Galway Clinic) roundabout. Then take the first exist at the Coolough M6 roundabout (end of the motorway).

At the Briarhill junction, there is no right turn to the Monivea Road or Avenue Entrance. All traffic will be directed to Tunnel entrance and Galway City direction. Race traffic should remain in the right lane, city traffic in the left lane.

From the motorway, race traffic should stay in the right lane and city traffic in the left lane. Gardai will be in place so Race traffic can cross the N6 (dual carriageway) to the course.

There is no access to the Tunnel Entrance from the N83 (former N17).

GREEN ROUTE (Tuam Road):

Access to the course via the hill at Twomileditch (near Kenny Motors). There is no access from the N6, M6, N18 or R339 roads.

Traffic from the Headford Road can join the Blue Route at the hill at Twomileditch or use the Green Route Entrance there.

Galway City and West:

Traffic from these areas can access any of the entrances. For the Tunnel Entrance, stay in the left lane along Bóthar na dTreabh. For the Avenue, there is no access from Bóthar na dTreabh during the road closed times. Access will be from the Tuam Road only.

The Green Entrance can be access from the Tuam Road only by turning right at Twomileditch.

Bus services:

Special Bus Éireann Races services will operate every 15 minutes from Eyre Square to the Racecourse from Eyre Square West (The Skeff) on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday starting at 2pm, up until 7pm. Buses will depart from the Racecourse on demand up until 11pm. On Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, shuttles will depart Eyre Square West from 11am until 4.45pm every 15 minutes or as required, and will return immediately after the Races, up until 9pm. All buses will be directed through the tunnel entrance, dropping customers off within 50 yards of the course. Tickets are €6 single (€3 kids) and €10 return (€5 kids).

Taxis:

The designated taxi entrance is along the Green Route. A taxi-only lane is located at the top of the Hill allowing taxis to proceed to the ‘B’ entrance. Taxis then exit back along the designated taxi route to the Tuam Road at Kenny Motors.