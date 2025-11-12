Planning to be sought shortly for major redevelopment of Dunmore town

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Council is expected to lodge a planning application for the major redevelopment of Dunmore town in January.

A central focus of the plan is the demolition of derelict buildings at Bridge Street, a widening of the road, and the creation of a new urban park.

Works will also take place at Barrack Street, High Street and Castle Street, with a strong focus on improved footpaths, lighting, and accessibility.

Public consultation first opened in August, but was quickly withdrawn to allow planners to deal with technical issues around derelict buildings on Bridge Street.

A new public consultation opened a fortnight ago, and runs until November 26th – with public submissions to be considered until mid December.

Local Fine Gael Councillor Ollie Turner says Bridge Street has been in dire need for attention for far too long.