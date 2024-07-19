Planning refused for step down homes for elderly near Barna
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Planning permission has been refused for planned step down homes for the elderly near Barna.
Spiddal Glow Ltd had sought to demolish the former Villa Maria nursing home at Truskey West.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The former home would’ve been cleared to make way for 11 two-bed homes, primarily aimed at elderly step down housing.
It’s the latest attempt to build on the site, after a previous effort to build 12 homes was rejected two years ago.
And county planners have now rejected the latest plans on a number or grounds.
They include lack of footpaths and open space, the design being out of character with the area, and concerns over sight-lines on the access road.
The developer now has a month to lodge an appeal with An Bord Pleanala, if it so chooses.
The post Planning refused for step down homes for elderly near Barna appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Call for independent board to chart future of St. Brigid’s Hospital in Ballinasloe
St. Brigid’s Hospital in Ballinasloe has fallen into a “significant state of dilapida...
Approval for plans to convert former iRadio studios in Wellpark into gym
Approval has been given for plans to convert the former iRadio studios in Wellpark into a gym. Th...
Big chance for Galway to thwart bogey rivals Cork
FOLLOWING their sensational result in dethroning All-Ireland champions Dublin in the capital, Gal...
City based marine environmental consultancy to create new jobs
A Galway city based marine environmental consultancy is to create new jobs as it moves to a large...
Slowing down of new home builds in Galway city and county last month
There has been a slowing down of the number of new homes receiving commencement notices in Galway...
100 local farmers share concerns with Agriculture Minister in Tuam
A group of around 100 farmers have been sharing their concerns with the Agriculture Minister at a...
Internationally-acclaimed conductor delighted to be on home ground to open Arts Festival
“The treasure of humankind”, was how renowned Galway composer and conductor Eímear Noone describe...
Army comes under fire after failing to reach agreement to open greenway route
Negotiations between the Defence Forces and Galway City Council over public access to a walkway i...
Quartet display their diverse styles in Kinvara Courthouse
Quartet, the latest exhibition at the KAVA Courthouse Gallery in Kinvara, which runs until this S...