Planning refused for new retail wing at West City Centre Park in Westside

Plans for an entire new retail wing at the West City Centre Office and Retail Park in Westside have been rejected by city planners.

The project is a new single-storey retail development that would’ve offered almost 1,900m2 of new floor space.





This development would have been at the back of the current site, built at a right angle to – and connected with – the existing shops there.

But permission has been refused – largely because planners held the project in Westside is too low-density and not an efficient use of zoned land.

Early last year, city planners also rejected plans to build apartments on top of the existing commercial units at West City Centre Office and Retail Park.

