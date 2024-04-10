Planning refused for major native woodland and peatland restoration project near Recess
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Planning permission has been refused for a major project to restore native woodland and peatland near Recess.
Coillte had planned to remove 343 hectares of conifer plantation on the site, located 5km to the north-west of the village.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
That would accommodate the restoration of around 281 hectares of atlantic blanket bog and heathland, and 62 hectares of native woodland.
The site at present is a commercial conifer plantation that was mostly planted in the 1960’s.
But county planners have now refused permission, due to the potential negative impact on nearby special areas of conservation.
2360
The post Planning refused for major native woodland and peatland restoration project near Recess appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Tentative plans to amalgamate the dioceses of Galway, Tuam, Clonfert, Achonry, Killala and Elphin
There are tentative plans to amalgamate the dioceses of Galway, Tuam, Clonfert, Achonry, Killala ...
Entrepeneur Jarlath Feeney to run as independent candidate in Galway City West local elections
Well-known entrepreneur Jarlath Feeney has announced he will run as an independent candidate in G...
City student accommodation provider reverses 30% fee hike following criticism
A Galway city private student accommodation provider has reversed its planned 30 percent fee hike...
Projected €14m operating deficit at University of Galway for 2023
University of Galway has a projected operating deficit of fourteen million euro for last year. Ac...
Frustration over paused active travel and safety works in Portumna
There’s fustration over paused active travel projects in areas such as Portumna, which woul...
Councillor Evelyn Parsons to stand as independent candidate in Ballinasloe
Councillor Evelyn Parsons is to stand as an independent candidate in upcoming local elections in ...
Host of musical stars line up to aid grief support service for kids
A host of musical stars from all corners of the entertainment industry will share a stage next we...
Outgoing Chamber CEO turns his hand to politics
The outgoing CEO of Galway Chamber, Kenny Deery, has declared his intention to run as an Indepen...
Veteran councillor Terry O’Flaherty to contest elections
One of the longest-serving councillors in the city has announced her intention to contest the loc...