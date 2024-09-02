Planning refused for controversial energy storage facility near Portumna
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
Planning permission has been refused for a controversial energy storage facility near Portumna.
It’s one of three projects being advanced by Coolpowra Flex Gen Ltd as part of an overall project to establish a power generator in the area.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The site is around 5km north west of Portumna and almost 4km south east of Killimor.
There’s been staunch opposition to the overall project, with local residents setting up their own campaign group – the East Galway Gas Plant Concern Group.
It’s reminiscint of the long-running and ultimately successful campaign in Gort against a planned biogas plant on the outskirts the town.
This project at Coolpowra is of course very different – it’s a reserve gas-fired power generator, battery energy storage facility, and a grid substation.
But the arguments against it are similar – it’s allegedly not the right location and is claimed to pose risks to the people of the area, to the environment, and to wildlife.
A planning application to Galway County Council drew a landslide of submissions roundly critical of the project, including lack of consultation.
Now, county planners have refused permission – on three main grounds.
They found the road network isn’t suitable, and it hadn’t been shown that nearby conservation sites wouldn’t be affected.
They also held that the energy storage facility is premature when the power generator and substation are still awaiting a decision from An Bord Pleanala
2361463
The post Planning refused for controversial energy storage facility near Portumna appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Insomnia Coffee opens two new cafés in Knocknacarra and Westside
Insomnia Coffee has opened two new cafés in Knocknacarra and Westside following official openings...
New improved Dome to be erected at Galway Lawn Tennis Club
A new and improved dome is being erected at Galway Lawn Tennis and Sports Club on Threadneedle Ro...
Virtual healthcare rolled out for COPD patients in Galway
A new virtual healthcare programme is helping reduce hospital stays for COPD patients across Galw...
Extensive roadworks in Ballinasloe Town for next three weeks
Extensive roadworks will be taking place in Ballinasloe Town for the next three weeks. Five road ...
Mairead Farrell says housing crisis can be tackled effectively with “real political will”
If there’s the political will to do something, it can be done – and that applies to t...
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of mobile saunas at Renville Pier in Oranmore
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of plans for mobile sauna units ...
12% of Galway students in over-sized classes
Just over 12 percent of students in Galway are in over-sized classes. The National School Annual ...
Power outage affecting premises in Gort this morning
Residents in Gort are being impacted by power outages this morning. A fault was reported shortly ...
Stop water charge hike for farmers and businesses
Uisce Éireann’s proposed to hike water changes for farmers and businesses is unfair and excessive...