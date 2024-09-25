  • Services

Planning permission submitted for €12m redevelopment of Oranmore Train Station

Published:

Planning permission submitted for €12m redevelopment of Oranmore Train Station
Planning permission has been submitted for a 12 million euro redevelopment of Oranmore Train Station.

The works, due to begin before the end of the year, will include the addition of a second platform and a 1km section of double-track, or loop, that will increase capacity on the line.


Elevators will also be installed for increased accessibility, while design work in the carpark and landscaping works will also be carried out.

Confirming the update, Galway West Fine Gael TD Hildegarde Naughton says the works will make a huge difference to the area:

 

