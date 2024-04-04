Planning permission refused for new apartment block in Oranmore
Planning permission has been refused for a new apartment block in Oranmore.
David & Sally Jordan sought permission for the development at a grassfield site at Bog Road, beside the entrance to the Clochóg estate.
It’d consist of 14 units in a two and a half storey block, in a mix of single, two-bed and three-bed units.
There were a number of local objections, and county planners have now rejected the plans on several grounds.
They include the development not being in character with the area, and potential traffic hazards due to its location beside the N67 Limerick Road.
