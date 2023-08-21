Planning permission granted for new Gaelscoil campus in Athenry
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Planning approval has been given for a long-awaited new Gaelscoil campus in Athenry.
The project will bring together Coláiste an Eachréidh and Gaelscoil Riada at the site of the former Clarin College in the heart of the town.
The amalgamation plans have been on the cards for a number of years, and the granting of permission brings the vision a significant step closer.
The proposed Gaelcampus will be located at Caheroyn Road, at the site formerly occupied by the old Clarin College.
Gaescoil Riada will be a part-one and two-story primary school with 16 classrooms and Special Educational Needs space.
Colaiste an Eachreidh will be a part one, two and three-story secondary school with 17 general classrooms, 12 specialist classrooms, sports hall, and Special Educational Needs space.
There’ll also be hard play areas, a shared grass play area, general purpose amenity spaces, an access road with set down space, and several dozen covered bicycle stands.
Local residents had lodged a submission, raising concerns about traffic issues, and the tendency of cars to park along the road outside their gate.
County planners have now approved the plans with 22 conditions attached.
More like this:
‘Galway Girl Cruises’ to offer fresh tourism experience of Galway Bay
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new tourism cruise experience will be launched in the city this...
Approval for upgrade works at Clifden Station House Hotel.
Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners have approved planned upgrade works at the Clifde...
€282 thousand for flood defense works in city and county
Galway Bay fm newsroom – €282 thousand in funding has been allocated for flood relief work...
Students warned over scams as hunt for accommodation intensifies
Galway Bay fm newsroom – With the new academic year almost upon us, the Students Union at ...
Senator Craughwell claims army providing weapons training to Ukraine has opened can of worms
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local Senator Gerard Craughwell says the Government has opened a ...
Student accommodation in Galway tips and information
Key Tips Finding the right place to live is crucial to a happy university experience. Universi...
Survey reveals barriers restricting disabled access to arts sector in Galway
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new survey has revealed the barriers facing those with disabili...
Approval for housing development at Clybaun Road
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission has been granted for a housing development on the Clyb...
Parkmore – ATU route is Bus Eireann’s busiest Galway city service with 1.5m yearly users
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The bus service from Eyre Square to Parkmore, serving the ATU cam...