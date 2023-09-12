Planning permission for new homes in West dropped by 30% so far this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of new homes being granted planning permission in the West has dropped by almost a third so far this year.

By the end of June last year, 680 new residental constructions were given the go-ahead in the West.

However, just 466 have been granted permission in the first half of this year – a drop of around 200.

According to CSO figures, over 3,200 new homes were granted planning permission in the first six months of 2023 – a decrease of 30 percent on the year before.

