Planning permission for new homes in West dropped by 30% so far this year
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of new homes being granted planning permission in the West has dropped by almost a third so far this year.
By the end of June last year, 680 new residental constructions were given the go-ahead in the West.
However, just 466 have been granted permission in the first half of this year – a drop of around 200.
According to CSO figures, over 3,200 new homes were granted planning permission in the first six months of 2023 – a decrease of 30 percent on the year before.
