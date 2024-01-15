  • Services

Published:

Planning lodged for new Community Nursing Unit for Clifden
The HSE has lodged planning permission for a new Community Nursing Unit for Clifden.

The new build will replace the existing St. Anne’s Community Nursing Unit and Clifden District Hospital.


The courtyard building will have 40 bed spaces, that will offer a mix of dementia, short-stay and long-stay accommodation.

As part of the development, the existing St Anne’s will be reconfigured to provide admin areas, resident support areas, and a Day Hospital.

Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cúiv says the decision on the application is due in early March:

