  • Services

Services

Planning go ahead for 40-bed Community Nursing Unit in Clifden

Published:

Planning go ahead for 40-bed Community Nursing Unit in Clifden
Share story:

Galway County Council has granted planning permission for the long awaited 40-bed Community Nursing Unit in Clifden.

Since its initial announcement about a decade ago, the project has been downgraded from a 50-bed unit to a 40-bed unit.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The €34 million budget will also allow the existing St Anne’s to be repurposed for admin areas, resident support areas, and a day hospital.

Local Fine Gael Councillor Eileen Mannion has welcomed the development, saying she believes it will finally give stability and security to healthcare in the region.

The post Planning go ahead for 40-bed Community Nursing Unit in Clifden appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over approval of new school for The Bish in Dangan

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over planning approval for a new school for The B...

no_space
Claims city council move to Crown Square in Mervue could cost over €30m more than expected

Galway City Council’s planned move to Crown Square in Mervue could end up costing up to €80...

no_space
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of high-rise hotel near Galway Docks

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of the latest attempt to build a...

no_space
Ministers Richmond and Rabbitte to launch social-rented homes in Tuam

Ministers Neale Richmond and Anne Rabbitte are to launch 8 social-rented homes in Tuam tomorrow m...

no_space
Galway TD tells Dáil new tax proposals could be huge burden for small family businesses

Galway East TD Sean Canney has told the Dáil that tax proposals contained in the Finance Act coul...

no_space
County Council to consider traffic lights at Ballyshrule Bridge near Portumna

Galway County Council is to consider installing traffic lights at Ballyshrule Bridge near Portumn...

no_space
County Cathoirleach says council resources being “wasted” chasing up ESB to switch on lights in Athenry

Galway County Council resources should not be wasted on repeatedly chasing up the ESB to switch o...

no_space
University of Galway named in top 100 universities in Europe

The University of Galway has been named as one of the top universities in Europe. The Europe sect...

no_space
Being authentic and positive is Bricknasty’s philosophy

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Last year, Dublin group Bricknasty released INA CRUELER – a gr...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up