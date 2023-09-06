Planning begins for Galway stops for roadshow promoting reading for children

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Planning is underway for a number of key Galway stops for next year’s new roadshow promoting reading for children

The first of its kind ‘Whole Wide World Bus Tour’ is to make stops in schools, libraries and bookshops in Galway next April.

The roadshow will see Irish children’s authors and illustrators take a trip down the Wild Atlantic Way, making stops along the route to meet and work with young readers to imagine new worlds in words and pictures.

Organisations that wish to host an event are asked to register their interest at www.childrenslaureate.ie/opencall before Friday, 29th September.

The Bus Tour is Galway writer Patricia Forde’s first major event as Laureate na nÓg – she explains her vision for the event: