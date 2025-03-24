Planning application to be lodged for long-awaited footbridge in Oughterard

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A planning application is to be lodged in the coming weeks for a footbridge in Oughterard after a long-running campaign.

The project has been included in the Local Area Plan for over two decades, but has encountered various difficulties, including environmental concerns.

The design for the footbridge over the Owenriff River has been approved, and Galway County Council says land acquisition negotiations are progressing positively.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Independent Ireland Connemara Councillor Seamus Walsh explains why the footbridge is so badly needed at the location: