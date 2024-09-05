  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Planning application for Kingston masterplan still more than a year away

Published:

Planning application for Kingston masterplan still more than a year away
Share story:

The planning application for the long-awaited masterplan for Kingston is still more than a year away from being lodged.

The multi-use facility, which includes a pavilion, playground and sports pitches, is in the final stages of public consultation.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

A consultancy firm was appointed to design the masterplan in February, and the planning application is due to be lodged in December 2025.

Mayor of Galway Councillor Peter Keane says the community is understandably frustrated with how long the process is taking:

The post Planning application for Kingston masterplan still more than a year away appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Madra launches series of educational workshops in primary schools

Madra is launching a series of educational workshops in city primary schools starting this month....

no_space
Champions St Thomas’ face a key group battle against neighbours Gort

By DARREN KELLY THE final round of group games in the senior hurling championship sees all 16 ...

no_space
Champions Sarsfields get a fright from their arch rivals

By Sarah Gaughran IT proved an exciting weekend in the Senior A, B and Intermediate camogie ch...

no_space
Tuam regeneration plan will transform area blighted by dereliction

Tuam’s regeneration team is advancing plans to revive the ‘Station Quarter’ within the town centr...

no_space
Donoghue’s return can spark Galway hurling revival quicker than expected

Inside Track with John McIntyre GALWAY have got their man. And it’s probably just as well that...

no_space
Cllr alleges a push to stop his run for FF

One candidate bidding to get on the Fianna Fáil general election ticket in Galway West has claime...

no_space
A spot where sense, sensibility and sensitivity can be parked

Country Living with Francis Farragher Sometimes, I have to pinch myself, when driving through ...

no_space
Affordable homes push by Council

Galway County Council is planning for 20 new affordable housing settlements across the county – t...

no_space
Farmers praying for a dry September

SEPTEMBER weather will be critical in terms of crop harvesting, autumn grazing and when the winte...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up