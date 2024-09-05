Planning application for Kingston masterplan still more than a year away
The planning application for the long-awaited masterplan for Kingston is still more than a year away from being lodged.
The multi-use facility, which includes a pavilion, playground and sports pitches, is in the final stages of public consultation.
A consultancy firm was appointed to design the masterplan in February, and the planning application is due to be lodged in December 2025.
Mayor of Galway Councillor Peter Keane says the community is understandably frustrated with how long the process is taking:
