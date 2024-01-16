  • Services

Planned protest in Ballybane over use of commercial unit doesn’t go ahead

This afternoon’s planned protest in Ballybane in relation to the use of a commercial unit as a centre for asylum seekers did not go ahead

The Galway Bay fm newsteam was in attendance at the location from the planned start time of noon until 1pm and nobody showed up

The building at Ballybane Neighbourhood Village has been vacant for a considerable time, but works have been taking place in recent days.

Plans were noted in October last year, regarding a change of use from commercial to residential for use as emergency accommodation.

The Department of Integration has yet to respond to a query from Galway Bay fm news as to how many people it will house.

Protests took place yesterday, and drew a small turnout, but the one planned for this afternoon didn’t go ahead

