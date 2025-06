This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A planned primary care centre in Oughterard is still at least four years away.

In response to a query from Councillor Eileen Mannion, the HSE has confirmed the procurement process is set to begin this Autumn.

It says the estimated delivery timeframe for a centre of this size would be three to four years.

But it further adds that’s subject to there being no delays regarding legal negotiations, site acquisition, funding, or planning permission.