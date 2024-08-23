Planned industrial action by public health nurse management in Galway suspended
Planned industrial action by public health nurse management in Galway this morning has been suspended.
In a statement, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says it’s to allow further engagement to take place.
The action was planned in response to the HSE’s alleged failure to implement recommendations made two years ago.
Both sides attended talks at the Workplace Relations Commission on Wednesday.
The WRC will maintain contact with the parties, and the industrial action has been temporarily suspended for a number of weeks.
