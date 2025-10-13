  • Services

Planned closure of Tuam creche to be raised with Education Minister

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Sean Canney says he will speak to the Education Minister over the planned closure of ‘Happily Ever After’ creche in Tuam.

Tuam Parish, which rents the centre out to the facility, has said it isn’t possible to fund the €1.2m worth of fire safety works needed at the building.

Since the creche announced last week it’ll close its doors at the end of the month, more than 900 signatures have been gathered on an online petition.

A meeting with local TDs, councillors and the community is to take place at 7 this Thursday evening at the Tuam Stars complex

Deputy Canney says he will see what the Department can do, but says it’s not straight-forward:

