Plan to create public space in Woodquay and ban cars

A local councillor has called for the introduction of a month-long pilot scheme to free Woodquay of parked cars and open it up as a public space with seating and parking for people with disabilities – creating a space where people can spend leisure time.

Green Party councillor Pauline O’Reilly said she believed this was aligned with what the residents and business-owners in the area wanted for Woodquay.

“I suppose my feeling would be to take it from where the community have proposals – go with what they’ve done.

“At the moment, people aren’t walking around that area like they should be. It doesn’t feel safe for children and vulnerable road users,” said Cllr O’Reilly.

In their annual budget this year, Galway City Council set aside €15,000 for the development of a ‘people’s park’ in Woodquay, something Cllr O’Reilly welcomed.

“In many ways, Woodquay is ahead of the curve with a locally-backed project to transform the park into a space that can be used by those with limited abilities, have interesting mounds for children to play, mature trees well-maintained, a semi-circular area to facilitate chatting with neighbours and friends and a walkway to the water,” she said.

By doing this, the area would not only be improved from an economic point of view, but also opened up to the community, she said.

“The business community could use it because it would boost economic activity, but also having a park there would open the area up so people don’t feel like it’s an intimidating place to go.

“The people’s park project is a relatively cheap way to bring people into the area which will bring business into the area, but it’s also important that people don’t have to be spending money, if they don’t want to – and that it’s just there for the community,” said Cllr O’Reilly.

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.