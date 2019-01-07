Plan for new ED at UHG faces significant delay due to options appraisal

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The long awaited plan for a new emergency department at UHG now faces a significant delay.

It’s after Saolta officials decided to delay the lodging of the planning application until an options appraisal is complete.

It’s understood the options appraisal, which is due to be complete by the end of February, will evaluate the future use of the Merlin Park and UHG sites.

Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne says the planning application for the new ED unit to the right of the existing building was due to be lodged before Christmas.

The Emergency Department was designed to occupy two floors of a new five-storey block.

There would also be a new maternity unit, comprising delivery suites, theatres and beds, as well as a paediatric ward on the top floor.

