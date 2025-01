This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans have been lodged for a major expansion at The Planet Galway entertainment centre at Headford Road.

The centre currently operates a bowling alley, laser tag, arcade, and soft play area.

It’s now looking to expand into a large number of vacant retail units alongside the Permanent TSB.

The expansion would allow for more bowling lanes, more space to host parties, and a dedicated area for games consoles.

City planners will make a decision in March.