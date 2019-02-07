Plan for Letterfrack housing development moves forward

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been approved for a housing development of 11 units in Letterfrack.

The project led by Cluid Housing Association involves six three-bed semi-detached units, four two-bed single storey semi-detached and one two-bed single storey detached dwelling.

County planners have attached 15 conditions.

One states Cluid Housing Association is to be responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of the public open space.

It’s also stated that construction is to be carried out between 8am and 6pm Monday to Saturday.