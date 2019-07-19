Plan for 300 apartments in Phase 2 of Crown Square

Galway City Tribune – Plans for the construction of nearly 300 apartments – complete with a concierge service – as part of the Crown Square scheme in Mervue have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

Developer Padraic Rhatigan of Crown Square Developments Ltd has applied under Strategic Housing Development legislation for permission to build the 288 apartments in three blocks ranging from five to eight storeys in height.

The €96 million residential scheme involves 75 one-bed, 185 two-bed and 28 three-bed apartments. The proposal also includes a neighbourhood facility with restaurant and café, a local shop, pharmacy, retail units, creche, gym and medical centre.

To meet Part V social housing requirements, it is proposed to transfer 29 apartments to Galway City Council.

It is the second phase of the scheme on the 12.6-acre site – permission has already been granted for five office blocks (creating space for a total workforce of 3,500 workers) and a 175-bedroom hotel with conference facilities, bar and restaurant.

In the entire scheme, there will be 1,377 car parking spaces and 1,080 cycle spaces.

Detailed design work on Phase 1 is currently taking place and construction is expected to begin before the Autumn.

