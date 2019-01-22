Plan approved to change density of Headford housing development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans to change the density of a housing development in Headford have been approved.

Sathel Limited is leading the development at Gortnamona and has received approval to change the number of previously granted units from 76 to 70.

County planners have attached 21 conditions.

One states a detailed landscaping scheme is to be designed for the overall site and submitted to the planning authority.

Development works are to be carried out from 8am to 7pm Monday to Friday and from 9am to 5pm on Saturdays.