Place-name thieves warned of effects on emergency services
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Pranksters who removed place-name signs from a string of areas in Renmore have been told that there is nothing funny about their actions — which could even have consequences in an emergency.
Independent Councillor Terry O’Flaherty hit out at the theft of estate identification signs from nine different areas over the past few weeks Estates targeted included Woodlands Avenue (where two place-name signs were stolen), Lough Atalia Drive, Lakeshore Drive, Renmore Crescent, Dun Na Mara Drive, Beach Drive and Yewlands Green,and Murrough Park.
Councillor O’Flaherty said that she was appalled at the thefts of the signs that had been erected on walls and place-name holders in the estates around Renmore.
“Whoever the culprits are, they should know that their actions are not one bit funny — it’s a disgrace and shame on them.
“Some of the residents who contacted me mentioned that the removal of the signs would impact on taxis, deliveries, visitors to the area. — and even the emergency services.
“The City Council will have to re-erect these signs, which are expensive to replace, and unfortunately there’s no guarantee that they will not be stolen again,” added Councillor O’Flaherty.
Pictured: Stolen: The placeholder for one of the missing placenames in Murrough Park.
