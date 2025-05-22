Pinergy appoints Juan-Paul Roux as a Commercial Energy Consultant for Connacht

Pinergy, the energy transition company, has today announced the appointment of Juan-Paul Roux as a Commercial Energy Consultant for the Connacht region. This appointment underscores Pinergy’s commitment to expanding its expertise and supporting businesses in the Connacht region in achieving their sustainability goals.

JP’s key responsibilities will be to consult with businesses to help them identify

cost-saving opportunities, comply with sustainability regulations and ultimately transition to cleaner energy sources. He will also be instrumental in assessing renewable energy potential for particular sites and providing data-driven insights to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon footprints.

In his new role, JP will leverage his extensive experience in consulting to help businesses in Connacht reduce energy costs, minimise their carbon footprint, and navigate the evolving energy landscape. His key ambition is to drive sustainability, promote renewable adoption and support decarbonisation to make a lasting environmental and financial impact.

Speaking about this latest appointment for the Connacht region, Daire Keating, Chief Commercial Officer at Pinergy said, “JP has a wealth of experience with B2B consulting and his commitment to helping businesses achieve their sustainability goals, reduce their carbon footprints and improve energy efficiency through innovative solutions aligns perfectly with Pinergy’s mission. We are confident that he will be a valuable asset to our team and a trusted advisor to our clients in Connacht.”

Commenting on his new role at Pinergy, Juan-Paul Roux said, “I am excited to join the Pinergy team and contribute to the company’s mission of powering energy transition. Pinergy is uniquely positioned to help businesses navigate the complexities of the energy transition and make data-informed decisions to better manage their energy needs.”

He added: “I look forward to working with businesses in Connacht to develop tailored strategies that improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and create a more sustainable future.”

JP is originally from Johannesburg, South Africa but is currently living in Loughrea, Co. Galway. JP has spent his whole career in B2B consulting and prior to joining Pinergy, JP specialised in designing office layouts and providing efficient solutions. JP is also very involved in coaching rugby in Ireland and is working towards becoming an Official Club Referee.

In September 2024, Pinergy announced a five-year partnership agreement with Connacht GAA, becoming their official energy partner. Through this partnership, Pinergy will work closely with Connacht GAA, its clubs & county boards, and the Centre of Excellence to implement innovative energy solutions aimed at reducing energy consumption, lowering costs, and shrinking their carbon footprint. Pinergy estimates that it can help the Connacht GAA community save up to €2 million on energy costs over the next five years.