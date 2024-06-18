Pieta vows to find new location following news of proposed Tuam closure
Pieta House has released a statement following news it intends to close the existing therapy centre in Bishop Street in Tuam.
The centre has been delivering therapy services to the people of Tuam and surrounding areas for the past eleven years.
It says it does not plan to reduce clinical services, and it intends to find a new location for its services.
Communication from Pieta House says they are currently assessing how best they can continue to support clients in Tuam and neighbouring regions.
The statement says the centre is facing unsustainable pressures on costs at the current location, but the intention is to find a new location.
Pieta House says it has informed its staff and supporters in Tuam about these changes and are grateful for their ongoing support.
It is also promising to make the change as easy as possible with minimal disruption to essential services.
Completing the statement, Pieta says it will share more details as soon as they have them
