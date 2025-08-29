Piece of adult's tooth found in first six weeks of excavation in Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A piece of an adult’s tooth is among items found in the first six weeks of the excavation of the site of the former Mother and Baby Home in Tuam

The aim of the works is to recover and analyse the remains of what are believed to be nearly 800 infants buried at the site.

The first six weeks of the works have seen excavation focused on two areas: the site of a former workhouse yard (outlined in blue in the below picture), and the high stone boundary wall at the eastern side of the site (outlined in yellow below).

The research by ODAIT – the Office of the Director of Authorised Intervention – indicates a low likelihood of human remains being present in those areas.

However, the dig did result in the discovery of a single fragment of a dissociated human adult tooth, which is currently being analysed.

Among other items recovered are large amounts of animal bone, and personal items from the institutional era including shoes and spectacles.

The excavation is expected to continue for at least two years.

It’s also been confirmed today that the OPW has entered into an agreement with the HSE for a part of the Toghermore campus just outside Tuam to be used as a mortuary facility.

The forensic analysis of any human remains and evidence recovered from the Tuam site will take place at this temporary offsite facility.

Works to adapt the facility for the needs of the excavation are in the planning stage.

In the interim, ODAIT is using a temporary offsite facility located in Headford for the storage and initial forensic analysis of some items recovered from the Tuam site.

Excavation findings to date:

The excavations have uncovered materials from four main eras in the site’s history:

Post-institutional: 1961 onwards, i.e. the period since the Mother and Baby Institution ceased operating at this site.

Institutional: 1925 to 1961, i.e. the period during which the Mother and Baby Institution was operational.

Military: 1918 to 1925. During the War of Independence and Irish Civil War era, the location was used first by the British Army and then by the Irish National Army.

Workhouse: 1841 to 1918. The building was originally built as a workhouse in 1841.

Notable evidence recovered to date:

Structures

A circular subterranean feature was located. It is consistent with the location of a “pump” from the 19th century mapping.

The southeastern wall of this yard was also identified as the excavation continued west.

These were expected in this area as they are indicated on historic Ordnance Survey mapping. Excavation of these features is ongoing.

Material evidence

The Test Trenches uncovered numerous personal items dating from the institutional era, including shoes, spectacles and glass baby bottle feeders.

The lower soil layers in these trenches contained glass bottles, likely of pre-institutional date, possibly military era, and a chamber pot.

Ancient and unrelated material (medieval pottery) has also been found mixed through the more recent deposits.

Human remains

ODAIT expert osteoarchaeologists confirmed that a single fragment of a dissociated human adult tooth has been found in the upper stratigraphy.

This is currently undergoing analysis. This recovery is testament to the detailed methods that are being used on the site.

Animal bone

Large amounts of animal bone have been retrieved. Much of this is likely from the institution, military and workhouse kitchens.

All evidence recovered is being photographed, catalogued and retained by ODAIT.

The excavation continues.

Mortuary and temporary offsite facility

The OPW has entered into a licence agreement with the HSE that will enable ODAIT to use a part of the HSE’s Toghermore campus outside of Tuam for its mortuary facility, where forensic analysis of any human remains and evidence recovered from the Tuam site will take place. Works to adapt the facility for ODAIT’s needs are in the planning stage. In the interim, ODAIT is using a temporary offsite facility located in Headford, Co. Galway for the storage and initial forensic analysis of some items recovered from the Tuam site.

For more information about the excavation and recovery programme, please see www.odait.ie.