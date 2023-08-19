  • Services

Petition to name new bridge after Julia Morrissey reaches 1,500 signatures

Published:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A petition to name the new pedestrian bridge over the River Corrib at Salmon Weir after Julia Morrissey has now gathered over 1,500 signatures.

While the ultimate decision will lie with Galway City Council, the campaign to have it named in honour of the 1916 veteran has grown legs in recent months.

Galway City Council is due to establish a memorial naming sub-committee next month to name the pedestrian and cycle bridge.

But what started out as a small campaign to name it after Julia Morrissey has grown into a popular movement.

An Athenry native, Julia Morrissey was a key figure in Cumann na mBan’s Galway branch and she played an important role in the 1916 Easter Rising in Galway.

At just 24 years of age, she took command of 50 volunteers under the overall leadership of her close friend, Liam Mellows.

But her life took a tragic turn; it was said she was unable to get over the execution of Mellows in 1922 and she was admitted to the asylum in Ballinasloe where she remained for three decades.

After her death in 1974, she was buried in an unmarked grave.

Campaigners argue naming the new bridge in her memory is an opportunity to right a historic wrong and honour her contribution to the Irish state.

