Petition to name new bridge after Julia Morrissey reaches 1,500 signatures
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A petition to name the new pedestrian bridge over the River Corrib at Salmon Weir after Julia Morrissey has now gathered over 1,500 signatures.
While the ultimate decision will lie with Galway City Council, the campaign to have it named in honour of the 1916 veteran has grown legs in recent months.
Galway City Council is due to establish a memorial naming sub-committee next month to name the pedestrian and cycle bridge.
But what started out as a small campaign to name it after Julia Morrissey has grown into a popular movement.
An Athenry native, Julia Morrissey was a key figure in Cumann na mBan’s Galway branch and she played an important role in the 1916 Easter Rising in Galway.
At just 24 years of age, she took command of 50 volunteers under the overall leadership of her close friend, Liam Mellows.
But her life took a tragic turn; it was said she was unable to get over the execution of Mellows in 1922 and she was admitted to the asylum in Ballinasloe where she remained for three decades.
After her death in 1974, she was buried in an unmarked grave.
Campaigners argue naming the new bridge in her memory is an opportunity to right a historic wrong and honour her contribution to the Irish state.
More like this:
Galway Bay FM Saturday Six with George McDonagh
George looks at today’s racing and picks six to follow.
Night-time water restrictions in Tully area of Connemara to be reviewed on Monday
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The night-time water restrictions which have been in place for cu...
Craft classes help refugees integrate into Connemara community
An art project in Connemara is helping to break-down barriers and integrate Ukrainian refugees in...
Urgent works planned to sort Bearna sewerage problems
Uisce Éireann is planning sewer rehabilitation works in the village of Bearna after numerous stru...
Galway’s firefighter dispute heats up
The industrial action on behalf of retained (part-time) fire fighters will continue to be stepped...
Galway remains under the third highest warning of Status Yellow for wind and rain until 3 tomorrow morning
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The entire country is now under some form of weather warning as M...
National Broadband Ireland invests €12 million in rural Ballinasloe
Galway Bay fm newsroom- National Broadband Ireland says it has completed an investment of almost...
Gardai charge nine people with cash and drug seizure in Ballinasloe
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai have charged nine people with yesterday’s cash and d...
Free period products now available across University of Galway campus
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Free period products are now available across the University of G...