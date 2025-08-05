Petition to be launched at meeting tonight on Portiuncula Hospital maternity services

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A paper petition will be launched tonight at a public meeting in relation to maternity services at Portiuncula Hospital.

3,300 online signatures have already been gathered by the Portiuncula Maternity Alliance to save maternity services at the Ballinasloe hospital.

The community group was set up following July’s decision to transfer high-risk pregnancies from the hospital on the back of reviews into care being provided there.

Seven reviews, which came about following concerns about nine deliveries at the hospital since 2023, have now been complete.

The meeting takes place at 8 this evening at Gullane’s Hotel, and Independent Councillor Dr Evelyn Parsons outlines its main aim