Petition of 26 thousand signatures supporting Western Rail Greenway to be presented to Oireachtas Committee

Published:

A petition of 26 thousand signatures supporting a greenway along the disused Athenry to Sligo rail line will be presented to an Oireachtas Committee tomorrow.

A recent all-island rail review calls for the development of some rail infrastructure on that line, which has been defunct for decades.


But campaigners say it should be developed as a greenway until that happens – IF it ever does happen – to preserve the line in the meantime.

Their fear is that if nothing is done, the line will further decay and continue to bring no benefit to the region for years to come.

Responding to Galway East Deputy Ciaran Cannon in the Dáil, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar indicated he’s supportive of the greenway.

