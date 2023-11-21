Petition against telecommunications mast in Kinvara gathers over 700 signatures
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A petition against a telecommunications mast in the seaside village of Kinvara has gathered over 700 signatures.
The mast would be 24m tall and would be located at a site around 200m south of the village.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Despite numerous objections to the plans, Vantage Towers Ltd gained planning approval early last month.
A common argument is that this unsightly tower will have a serious impact on the scenic image of Kinvara as a quaint seaside village on the edge of Galway Bay.
It’s claimed it’ll be extremely prominent in the local skyline, and will be clearly visible from Dunguaire Castle.
Other objections raised issues around public health and the local environment – and some argued the mast isn’t needed in the first place and could easily be located further south.
But the developer made the case for improved connectivity, and said existing masts in the local area aren’t suitable.
An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala by local residents, with a decision due in March.
The post Petition against telecommunications mast in Kinvara gathers over 700 signatures appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Three arrested in Ballinasloe area after Gardaí seize drugs and equipment
Three people have been arrested in the Ballinasloe area after Gardaí seized drugs and equipment. ...
Campaigners claim major win in fight against planned biogas plant in Gort
Campaigners in Gort are claiming a major win today in their fight against a planned biogas plant ...
Galway Senator Pauline O’Reilly labels sale of vapes to minors as reprehensible pursuit of profit
Galway Senator Pauline O’Reilly has labelled the sale of vapes to minors as a reprehensible...
Green light for housing development in Clifden despite local opposition
County planners have given the green light for a significant housing development in Clifden, desp...
Funding announced for major outdoor projects in Oranmore, Ballinasloe and Inis Mor
Funding has been announced for three major outdoor recreation projects in Galway. The allocations...
City event to explore creative and cultural industries in rural areas
An event exploring creative and cultural industries in rural areas is taking place in Galway city...
Local TD seeks meeting with Irish Water CEO over Kinvara boil notice
Local TD Ciaran Cannon has sought a meeting with the CEO of Irish Water about the long running Ki...
10 percent increase in public order offences in North Western region
There has been a ten percent increase in the number of public order offences reported in the Nort...
Galway Community College salutes hope and honours fallen heroes
BY JAMES VARLEY Students and staff of Galway Community College commemorated the 63rd anniversa...