Peterswell native crowned Person of the Year at Galway Association London annual dinner

Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
The Irish Ambassador to London Martin Fraser was among the distinguished guests as Galway’s ex-pats in London crowned a Peterswell native as their Person of the Year on Saturday night.
Noreen O’ Hara and her family have been long term supporters and sponsors of the Association – and she was joined by family and friends from both sides of the Irish Sea for the Galway Association London annual dinner dance at the Clayton Hotel in Chiswick.
The Galwegians were honoured to welcome several esteemed guests, including Ambassador Martin Fraser and his wife Deidre, Sean and Francis Connolly—long-time supporters of the association—and three members of the All-Ireland winning Galway Senior Camogie team, whose presence added a touch of distinction to the celebration.
The evening began with a warm welcome to all guests, followed by a heartfelt toast to Ireland by President Seamus O’ Grady.
Pictured: Irish Ambassador Martin Fraser and Galway Association London Chairman Brendie Brien making a presentation to Galway Person of the Year Noreen O’ Hara and her husband Michael O’Hara. Photos: Lucia Butler
Everyone shared a delightful meal together, enjoyed inspiring speeches, and celebrated the camaraderie in the room.
Music was provided by the Peppered Aces, who had everyone on their feet, dancing and enjoying themselves—creating a truly festive atmosphere and a memorable night.
Pictured: Galway Association London President Seamus O’Grady, Lifetime President Finbar Burke, Tegan Canning, Aoife Donohue, Secretary Colleen Lynott, Ciara Hickey, Mattie Burke, Dennis Curran and Bobby Burke.
