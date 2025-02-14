Pete Roche questions Agriculture Minister on farm buildings devastated by Storm Eowyn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway East TD Pete Roche has questioned the Agriculture Minister on farm buildings devastated by Storm Eowyn.

In his first speech, he told the Dáil that if you drive around East Galway, you’ll see countless ruined buildings, some of which are quite historic and are listed buildings.

Fine Gael Deputy Roche said many of them are used to house cattle, sheep and other animals at this time of year – and many are now beyond repair.

He asked Minister Martin Heydon what plan he has to support farmers to bring these buildings back into meaningful use.

Minister Heydon acknowledged the issue – and said it is being looked at.