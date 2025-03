This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Dáil has heard about a young Garda from Abbeyknockmoy who is desperately seeking a transfer from Dublin back to the West.

Raising her case, Galway East TD Pete Roche said the woman, who has a young child and a house in Abbeyknockmoy, has been “pleading” for a transfer since 2021.

But he said it’s not happening – and he suggested cases like this could lead to Gardaí losing experienced and valuable members.