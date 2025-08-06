PET Scanner and extra CT scanners not to be available at UHG until 2033

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The HSE has confirmed a PET Scanner and extra CT Scanners will not be available at UHG until 2033.

At the moment, patients are either travelling long distances to access scans, or availing of them privately.

The Irish Cancer Society recently highlighted that patients in the west and northwest face the longest wait times between cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Sinn Féin Galway East TD Louis O’Hara says the postcode lottery in relation to cancer care needs to be addressed urgently