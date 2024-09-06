Pet retailer Maxi Zoo is to open its first Galway store tomorrow week.

The new outlet will open its doors in mid September at The Plaza on the Headford Road in the city.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

A family fun weekend will mark its opening on Saturday and Sunday September 14th and 15th.

Established in Ballincollig, County Cork in 2006, Maxi Zoo now has 33 stores in 17 counties.

The post Pet retailer Maxi Zoo to open first Galway store appeared first on Galway Bay FM.