Pet owners out in force to have their animals blessed in front of Tuam Cathedral

Author: Declan Tierney
~ 2 minutes read
Pet-mania abounded in front of Tuam Cathedral last weekend as devoted owners brought their dogs and cats along to be blessed by the local clergy.
Dozens of pet owners arrived at the Cathedral terrace on Sunday morning to have them blessed by Administrator Fr Pat Farragher who says that the event has grown significantly over the past couple of years.
He explained to the Connacht Tribune that the event is to coincide with the Feast of St Francis of Assisi.
And Fr Pat said that it was encouraging and commendable to see the care and affection that the owners showed towards their pets and their anxiety to have them blessed.
The Cathedral terrace was dominated by dogs of all sizes, but Fr Pat was also aware that some cars had cats – but they weren’t released for fear of conflict with their much larger companions.
“It was great to see and all of the animals were well behaved and kept a safe distance from each other. Fortunately, we have the space on the Cathedral terrace to accommodate such an event,” he said.
The event was organised by Eco Congregation Tuam in association with a number of other local organisations including Tuam Tidy Towns, Men’s Shed and Women’s Shed.
Those who turned out with their pets on Sunday morning last both enjoyed the Mass and good weather and went home happy that their loved ones had been blessed on the terrace outside the Cathedral.
The event has been taking place for the past five years and, from relatively humble beginnings, it has now grown to be a major event for pet owners.
Fr Pat told the congregation when St Francis wanted to convey the poverty of the first Christmas, he assembled a mother, a father, a baby, and some farm animals in a cave outside Assisi.
Thus, the tradition of the Christmas Crib was born. Saint Francis was known for his love of nature and animals.
“Many depictions in art of the poor man of Assisi show him surrounded by animals and birds.”
Pictured: Fr Pat Farragher blessing Charlie and George with their owner Chris Goravan, Tuam.
