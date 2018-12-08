Person taken to UHG following crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A person has been taken to University Hospital Galway with serious injuries following a road crash in Turloughmore.

The two car collision happened at around 1am near Fallon’s Pub in the village.

Emergency services – including units of the Fire Brigade – attended the scene, which remained closed overnight to facilitate a technical examination.

One person has been taken to UHG and it’s understood their condition is being described as serious.