Person taken to hospital following crash near Dunmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – One person has been taken to hospital following a road crash near Dunmore.

It’s understood the single vehicle crash happened on the Tuam to Dunmore Road shortly after 10am.

Emergency services are at the scene and a section of the road has been closed.

One person has been taken to hospital but Gardai say their injuries are not life threatening.

It’s understood the road will re-open in the next hour.