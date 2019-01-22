Permission sought to retain works at Loughgeorge pub and restaurant

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Planning permission is being sought to retain works at a pub and restaurant in Loughgeorge.

Brendan Kelly is seeking permission to retain and complete a new wall and to build an extension to the existing pub, restaurant and function room.

The premises, which was previously known as Terry Brennan’s has been closed for several years with hoarding surrounding the building.

The planning application refers to creating a new entrance and lobby, new stairs and alterations to create a new kitchen, office, staff facilities and restaurant.

A decision is due from the county council on retention planning permission application for Loughgeorge next month.